Paris Jackson Gives Rare Insight Into Childhood With Dad Michael: It Wasn’t All ‘Glitz and Glam’

Getting real. Paris Jackson painted a rare picture of her childhood with her father, the late Michael Jackson, and revealed it wasn’t full of extravagant experiences like some might think.

“My dad was really good about making sure we were cultured, making sure we were educated and not just showing us like the glitz and glam, like hotel hopping, five-star places,” the 22-year-old musician recalled during the Tuesday, March 30, episode of Naomi Campbell‘s YouTube series No Filter With Naomi. “It was also like, we saw everything. We saw third-world countries. We saw every part of the spectrum.”

When it comes to her own career, Paris explained that she’s a “full believer” that she “should earn everything,” and not just take jobs because of her family name. “I go to auditions, I work hard, I study scripts, I do my thing,” the “Let Down” songstress said.

“Even growing up it was about earning stuff. If we wanted five toys from FAO Schwarz or Toys ‘R’ Us, we had to read five books,” Paris said. “It’s earning it, not just being entitled to certain things or thinking, ‘Oh I got this.’ It’s like working for it, working hard for it, it’s something else entirely. It’s an accomplishment.”

Paris sure has worked hard to accomplish a lot at such a young age!

Prior to the release of her debut solo album Wilted in November 2020, Paris and her ex-boyfriend Gabriel Glenn formed the musical duo The Soundflowers. Before their August 2020 split, the California native referred to Gabriel, 23, as “one of [her] soulmates” during an episode of their Facebook Watch series Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn. Although it’s unclear whether or not the pair will continue to make music together as a duo, a source told In Touch following the breakup that there were “no hard feelings and they’re friends.”

Aside from her successful music career, Paris has also nabbed a few acting projects over the years, including a starring role as Jesus in the upcoming movie Habit alongside Bella Thorne and Gavin Rossdale. She also signed with IMG Models in 2017 and has started to book more modeling projects.

“I’d been told for a long time, with my height and my genetic make-up that I could pursue modeling,” Paris also said during her Tuesday’s episode of No Filter With Naomi. “So I decided to finally take that advice and start modeling. I felt at the time that would be the most effective way to grow my platform so I could use it for good.”

From the sound of it, fans will be seeing a lot from Paris in the near future.