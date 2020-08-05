Just hours before the news of Paris Jackson and boyfriend Gabriel Glenn’s split broke on August 4, the famous singer was calling him “one of [her] soulmates” in their Facebook watch show. During the season finale of Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn, she reflected on their relationship and speculated they may have even known each other in their past lives.

“Gabe’s definitely one of many soulmates,” Paris, 22, said. “I don’t think soulmates are specifically just romantic partners. In one life, Gabe was probably my daughter, and then in another life, he was probably my grandpa, and then in another life, he was probably my worst enemy.”

What Does Paris Jackson Want? Paris searches for answers as her relationship with Gabe hits a crossroad. Posted by Unfiltered: Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn on Wednesday, June 24, 2020

At the same time, the couple talked about the challenges they face. An astrological reading the pair had in March revealed they may have some difficulties moving forward — including Paris’ fame. Though Gabe, 23, is used to being the more well-known person in most of his relationships thanks to his band Trash Dogs, his rocker cred is dwarfed by the daughter of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

“He has the ability to transform your wound,” the astrologist told Paris on the show. “He can create the cut deeper or he can disinfect the wound so that you can start [healing]. But it’s a process.” In another segment, Paris continued to reflect on their astrological signs. “Gabe is a bull, and I’m a ram. So we both have gnarly horns, and we’re constantly butting heads,” she said. “A big thing for Aries is we are very impatient. … [With] people we love and the things we care about, we have the patience of a saint. But it’s a very interesting dynamic. We both have double stubborn energy.”

TMZ revealed later on August 4 the two musicians had called off their romantic relationship. “They actually briefly split a couple of months ago and then got back together, but it didn’t work out,” an insider exclusively confirmed to In Touch. “There are no hard feelings and they’re friends.”

What remains to be seen is whether they’ll continue to record music as The Soundflowers, the band they formed together, but Gabe hinted in Unfiltered that they’re in it for better or worse. “I think we said when we first got together, even if we didn’t work out as a couple, we always would want to be in a band together,” he said. “Our music was one thing we wanted to hold on to no matter what.”

Paris added, “I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future. … But I can’t do this without Gabe. Gabe showed me love does exist. It’s not just in the movies. And it’s not as pretty as it looks in the movies. It can get ugly. … [But] I can’t see my life without him.”