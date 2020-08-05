It’s a wrap for Paris Jackson and boyfriend Gabriel Glenn. The daughter of music legend Michael Jackson “ended” her relationship with the singer because they “weren’t getting on” any longer, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“They actually briefly split a couple of months ago and then got back together, but it didn’t work out,” the insider tells In Touch on Tuesday, August 4. “There are no hard feelings and they’re friends.”

TMZ was the first to report the news she split from her beau, 23, following their two-year romance.

Jackson, 22, recently spoke out about their “interesting dynamic” and referred to him as “one of many soulmates” while appearing on the final episode of their six-part Facebook Watch series Unfiltered: Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn.

“A big thing for Aries is we are very impatient, depending on what it is,” Jackson said about their astrological signs in the last episode which aired August 4. “The people that we love and things that we care about, we have the patience of a saint … We both have double stubborn energy. I’ve always known I was stubborn, and I knew that he was stubborn because he’s a Taurus.”

“I think we said when we first got together, even if we didn’t work out as a couple, we always would want to be in a band together,” she added. “Our music was one thing we wanted to hold on to no matter what.”

Jackson also noted Glenn showed her that love “does exist,” and for that, she will always hold a special place in her heart for him. “He makes me not feel as alone. He’s had an impact on me and my life and my heart in ways that I cannot even describe. I can’t see my life without him,” she gushed in the clip.

Jackson and Glenn first sparked romance rumors in 2018, after crossing paths when she saw him perform with his band at Hollywood’s Rainbow Bar & Grill.

Although they have chosen to call it quits, it looks like these two will continue to be amicable post-split.