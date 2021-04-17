Congrats! 90 Day Fiancé star Paola Mayfield announced she reached a major milestone in her immigration process — she is now a United States citizen!

“Today I had the honor to become an American citizen [American flag emoji]. I’m very proud and grateful for everything that this country has given me,” Paola, 33, wrote via Instagram on Friday, April 16.

She documented the process of gaining United States citizenship via a video on her YouTube channel. On the morning of her interview, Paola and Russ, 33, bickered in the car. She was upset that they were going to be late for her appointment because Russ forgot his wallet at home and had to turn around. Thankfully, Paola got to her appointment on time.

“So, I passed the test!” she said after her interview, revealing that the person who was interviewing her recognized her from reality TV. She said she needed to return on April 16 for her ceremony, but her family was not allowed to attend the indoor service due to coronavirus restrictions.

Unfortunately, the couple experienced more tension because Russ was not waiting outside the building, like other families were, where they were able to take photos to document the milestone moment with the newly minted U.S. citizens. Instead, he was in the car with their 2-year-old son, Axel.

“I was expecting my husband to be outside waiting for me,” Paola said. “He’s very sorry. He knows that he did wrong, but for me, it’s so hard to change my mood. I’m very disappointed. I know it’s silly, it’s not about a picture and it’s about the support. I don’t know. People are going to find it stupid. But when you have been working so hard and so long for all of these things, you expect that but it didn’t happen. My day, I don’t feel like it [was] celebrated … it makes me feel a little bit down.”

Paola and Russ were introduced to fans on season 1 of TLC’s hit reality TV series. Russ was working abroad in Paola’s native country of Colombia where they met at a house party. They quickly hit it off and started dating, and they remained in a long-distance relationship after Russ returned to his home state of Oklahoma. He proposed to Paola after she was denied a travel visa and they began the K-1 visa process so she could relocate to the U.S. to be with Russ, under the condition that they wed within 90 days of her arrival.

Even though the 90 days leading up to their wedding was full of tension due to cultural differences and Russ’ family’s disapproval, the couple made it down the aisle in 2013. They welcomed their first child together, Axel, in January 2019.

They continued to share their journey on four seasons of the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Their last full season aired in 2019, after which they made several cameos of 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk.

The couple’s most recent appearance in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise was on season 1 of the discovery + spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Love Games. They participated in episode 1, which premiered in February, but unfortunately, were eliminated from the game early on in the competition.