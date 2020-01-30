This is so sweet. Danielle Busby shared an update on her fitness journey and her husband, Adam Busby, took to the comments with a cute remark about how she still makes his heart flutter. “You still put butterflies in my stomach when you walk in the room 😍😍,” the OutDaughtered dad replied on his wife’s January 29 Instagram post.

In an adorable follow-up, Danielle, 36, responded to her hubby, “You sure it’s not just indigestion?” LOL. Fans could not get enough of the sweet interaction and let the couple know in addition to telling Dani how much her fitness progress inspired them.

Courtesy of Danielle Busby/Instagram

“A lot of our fitness capability [is] mental,” the reality TV mom captioned a photo of herself in workout gear. “We constantly tell ourselves that ‘I don’t have time, I don’t know where to start, I can’t do that …’ BUT MAMAS!!! I want YOU to tell yourself‼️ YOU C.A.N. do it‼️”

“I was out of fitness workouts for 10 weeks after having a hysterectomy,” Danielle revealed. “Then having the flu and still suffering from upper respiratory issues … I have had NO ENERGY to do anything physically active [because] my body is so off of what used to be the norm. BUT TODAY … I took my mental side of ‘I can’t’ to I CAN! Even though you may not be able to give 100 percent (like me today) … it’s OK!”

The mom of six — who shares Blayke, Olivia, Ava, Hazel, Parker and Riley with Adam — reassured her followers that the important thing is to just get started and “get that blood flowing.” And her followers really seemed to take her words to heart. “Well if that isn’t motivation I don’t know what is,” one fan replied.

But the best comments were probably from fans who got a kick out of Adam’s cute response to his wife. “Your love is so sweet, thank you for letting us enjoy your life,” one person wrote. Another commented, “Can Adam be any sweeter? You guys are couple goals for sure.”

We agree! Plus, this isn’t the first time Adam has been in his wife’s corner. When he complimented her “hustle” after she shared a new photo of herself with an Yves Saint Laurent bag on December 12 and someone asked how they could afford it, he replied, “We own six businesses on top of a television show. We work very hard for the things that we have.”

Keep being awesome, Adam and Danielle!