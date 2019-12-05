This Christmas is looking a lot less like a Hallmark rom-com and more like a Netflix thriller for Lori Loughlin. The 55-year-old could possibly be caroling from her jail cell for her alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal. Sources told In Touch exclusively Loughlin is “terrified” of spending the holiday in orange.

“Lori never imagined she could be spending Christmas behind bars,” the insider said, adding that she’s fearful of being alone. “She doesn’t want to be separated from her family, especially this time of year, and wishes she’d taken a deal in the beginning like Felicity Huffman.” The Desperate Housewives star, 56, pleaded guilty to her involvement in the scandal and only served 11 days. “This all could have been behind Lori already.”

The former Full House star is facing 45 years behind bars when she goes to trial in 2020, although sources told In Touch she might cop a plea deal — landing her in prison earlier than she anticipated.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted and arrested in March after the two allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters (Isabella, 21, and Olivia, 20) designated as recruits to the USC crew team.” Despite their donation to the crew team, Loughlin’s daughters never picked up an oar.

As Loughlin continues to plea not guilty, her charges continue to rise. United States Department of Justice handed down more charges related to the scandal on October 22, making her hope to serve no jail time at all pretty unlikely.

For Loughlin to bounce back from this hiccup in her life, reputation and management expert Eric Schiffer told In Touch exclusively she will have a lot of explaining to do. “Can she recover from a felony and being in prison for a period of time? Yes,” Schiffer said. “But it’s going to require her to show a level of regret and remorse and for her to begin to build back and create a story that allows people to reconnect with her and understand how she could have been, and how she could have made these decisions and also act in the ways that she did post-indictment that caused such an odious element to her and her celebrity.” Only time will tell if Loughlin will get her white Christmas.