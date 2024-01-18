Olivia Jade Giannulli accidentally made a joke comparing her kitchen to a prison nearly five years after parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s infamous 2019 college admissions scandal, for which they both served prison sentences.

“Back in the kitchen. Sorry for the mess that’s behind me — the kitchen needs a clean,” the influencer, 24, said in her return to YouTube on Tuesday, January 16, after a month-long break. “I’m so excited you guys, I finally ordered wallpaper for the kitchen so it’s not going to feel so sterile. It’s not going to feel like… a prison.”

Olivia Jade then appeared to catch herself, as she paused for a moment and added, “Save the jokes. I don’t want to hear it. I set you up and I don’t want you to tee off. Okay?”

Whether it was intentional or not, fans in the comments section loved the quip.

“The prison joke was too good lol,” one user wrote.

“‘Save the jokes’ LMAOOO,” another person added, while a third user commented, “Ok the prison joke absolutely killed me, it’s fun seeing that side of you.”

Olivia Jade/YouTube

In 2019, Lori, 59, and Mossimo, 60, were involved in a college admissions scam where they were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get Olivia Jade and her sister, Bella, 25, accepted into the University of Southern California as recruits of the school’s crew team, despite neither daughter actually participating in the sport. Dozens of other wealthy people were involved in the scam, including actress Felicity Huffman.

Lori and Mossimo were indicted in March 2019 and pleaded guilty to fraud charges two months later. The Full House alum was sentenced to serve two months in prison and was released in December 2020. Meanwhile, her fashion designer husband received a five-month prison sentence and was released in April 2021.

Olivia Jade broke her silence regarding her parents’ prison time in December 2020. While appearing on Red Table Talk, she admitted that it was “hard” for her to see Lori and Mossimo go to prison. However, she added that it was “necessary for us to move on and move forward.”

Olivia Jade also revealed that she didn’t know her application process was wrong and detailed her confrontation with her parents after she learned the truth, noting that she “wasn’t angry” at the time because she didn’t understand it all. Finally, she discussed her family’s regrets and growth.

“What hasn’t been super public is that there is no justifying or excusing what happened, ’cause what happened was wrong and I think every single person in my family can be like ‘that was messed up, that was a big mistake,’” she said. “But I think what’s so important to me is to learn from the mistake, not to now be shamed and punished and never be given a second chance, because I’m 21, I feel like I deserve a second chance to redeem myself, to show I’ve grown.”