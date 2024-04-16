Never-before-seen footage of O.J. Simpson shows him smiling and nodding along to the beat of a song about the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson. In the video obtained by In Touch, the former NFL star even started singing along to the track, which was called “Trial of the Century.”

O.J.’s former manager Norm Pardo exclusively revealed to In Touch that the video was shot in 2007 at a Miami recording studio. He said he invited O.J. there to hear the song, which was written by a Bahamian music producer. The meeting took place “shortly before” O.J. was charged with armed robbery and kidnapping in Las Vegas.

“I was really appalled that he was dancing to the song, to be honest,” Pardo, who published the book Who Really Killed Nicole?: O.J. Simpson’s Closest Confidant Tells All, tells In Touch. “It confused me. I was expecting him to say, ‘I don’t know, I don’t feel comfortable. I don’t want that out there.’”

Getty

O.J. was charged with the murders of Nicole and Ron Goldman in 1994. After a nine-month trial, he was controversially acquitted in the criminal suit. “Trial of the Century” featured lyrics that recounted the night of the murders based on the trial.

O.J. sang along to the chorus in the video, rapping, “In the trial of the century, lies a hero’s destiny. Tell me, O.J., what’s it gonna be?” The verse also included lyrics like, “Is this the face of a guilty man? They say the murder glove don’t even fit his hand,” and, “There’s one thing you have to admit, too many things went wrong, too many things don’t fit.”

Pardo said he had “mixed emotions” after seeing his client “dancing and bobbing his head” to the track. “I just didn’t know how to take it,” he admitted. “He’s smiling through the whole thing, except for every now and then the song would hit on some things that bothered him. Then he’d go from smiling to staring and his eyes would go back, like he was thinking, ‘How do I respond to this?’”

The “bloody glove lyric” seemed to “bother” O.J., according to Pardo. “I know he knew something about the murder but I just didn’t know what part of the murder. It was so confusing,” the author explained. “It messed up my head. But it did give me some clues, though. If he was frozen and staring … I knew that there was something wrong whenever the lyrics mentioned something that made him uncomfortable.”

As for why he decided to release the video now, Pardo added, “I feel the people have a right to see O.J.’s unadulterated response to the murders. This is the only time you are going to see O.J.’s candid response to the murders. The whole song is about the murders and his response to the different pieces of the murders and the investigation. Sometimes he’d sing along with it and other times he’d freeze like he didn’t know what to think.”

O.J. died at the age of 76 on April 10. His family confirmed the news on social media. “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” the statement said. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

Reporting by Doug Montero.