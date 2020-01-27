Gone but not forgotten. Nipsey Hussle‘s girlfriend, Lauren London, rocked a black suit at the 2020 Grammys and accepted the rapper’s posthumous award in his honor — almost one year after his untimely death. “I speak on behalf of our family and in honor of Nip, who was a phenomenal vessel,” the 35-year-old said after he won Best Rap Performance. “Nip did it not just for the awards, but for the people. God allowed him to use this music to speak his truth, give his wisdom and something we will forever be able to live with.”

The actress was also joined by Nipsey’s grandmother Margaret Boutte. “I wanted to thank all of you for showing all the love that I have felt for him all of his life and always will live in my heart,” she said. “Thank you, thank you.”

Nipsey will be honored with a performance by John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill and others at the star-studded event. “An activist, entrepreneur and rapper, Nipsey Hussle had a lasting impact on not just his community but also the culture at large,” Ken Ehrlich, the Grammy Awards executive producer, said in a statement about the tribute.

The “Racks In the Middle” singer was nominated for three Grammys — Best Rap/Sung Performance, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song — after he died. Nipsey was fatally shot on March 31, 2019, at Marathon Clothing Store in Los Angeles and was just 33 years old at the time. 48 hours after the incident, police located suspect Eric Holder, 29, and brought him into custody in April. He was charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, a press released obtained by In Touch revealed. He pleaded not guilty in May.

Since then, the Game star has been thinking about her man and posted a sweet tribute about him before she rang in the new year. “2019 changed my life,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories on December 31. “My existence shifted. Half of me is in heaven, and the other half is here to pick up and continue. Things will never be the same, but every day I still wake up and pray. Lord, use me. Long Live, Ermias.”

Luckily, Lauren’s friends and family have helped her through this tough time. “We all just kind of get around her and support her, send her our love and all of our prayers, Parker McKenna Posey — who stars opposite Lauren in Games People Play — exclusively told In Touch in May. “We’re constantly reaching out, making sure she’s OK and picking up the slack.”

We are thinking of Lauren and Nipsey’s family during this time.