Poking fun? Nikki Glaser hosted the first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted on Monday, May 17, and threw some shade at reality TV’s biggest stars — including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick — in the process.

During her three-minute monologue to open the show, the comedian, 36, explained to the audience why “reality TV is so much better than scripted” television. Nikki said, “the stakes are higher,” noting that actors are able to leave set after a day of filming while, for reality TV stars, “the set is their normal life.”

“Kim had to actually marry Kanye [West]. Kourtney had to start a family with Scott Disick,” the podcast host said. “Caitlyn Jenner … looks great, honestly.”

Both Kim, 40, and Kourtney, 42, went through highly public splits with their former flames. The SKIMS founder filed for divorce from her rapper husband, 43, of seven years in February and their tumultuous relationship has been discussed during season 20 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Similarly, the Poosh founder welcomed three kids — Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6 — before putting an end to their on-and-off relationship in 2015.

The Kardashians weren’t the only reality stars that Nikki called out during the awards show. Elsewhere in the broadcast, she also targeted her former Dancing With the Stars partner Gleb Savchenko and Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, who made headlines in late 2020 for romance rumors amid the 37-year-old professional dancer’s divorce from wife Elena Samodanova.

“Hi, Chrishell. I met you earlier, and it wasn’t weird at all for me. I’m not jealous. No, you and Gleb killed it. It was so awesome to watch you. There’s no comparing me and you honestly because you got way further with Gleb than I did,” Nikki said. “I think you guys banged, but I don’t … It’s none of my business, but I want all the details, and I’ve written some fan fiction about it. I’ll send you the Google Doc.”

While both reality stars laughed along with the joke, Chrishell, 39, hid her face behind her hand as the cameras looked on.

During a November 2020 appearance on E!’s Daily Pop, the Netflix personality shut down speculation that anything romantic was going on between herself and Gleb. “I feel like it really is annoying because it’s one of those things where, you know, unfortunately, the timing of what he’s going through personally, people want to make it into something it’s not,” Chrishell said. “So, we’re just friends.”