Heading over to the ticket booth! 90 Day Fiancé alum Nicole Nafziger enjoyed a fun-filled evening at the Manatee County Fair with her daughter, May, and father, Tyler Nafziger, following his legal troubles. In the new videos posted to her Instagram Stories on January 21, the TLC alum was all smiles while checking out the entertainment with her loved ones.

The 26-year-old was having a ball listening to the music and watching her family members take the stage. “May knows some tricks now,” she captioned one clip of her daughter spinning a basketball on a single finger. Nicole’s dad also showed off his dancing skills for the special occasion and he appeared to be in great spirits.

Courtesy of Nicole Nafziger/Instagram

According to legal documents, Tyler was released from jail on January 14. The reality star’s father was arrested just a few days prior, in Sarasota County, Florida. He was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Fentanyl) and one count of drug equipment possession and/or use, per Sarasota Sheriff’s Office records. Looking ahead, Tyler’s arraignment date is set for February 14.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the only time that Tyler found himself in hot water over the past year. In October 2019, he was arrested for battery and possession of drug paraphernalia, after he allegedly got into an altercation with a woman at a gas station near Manatee County, Florida. The following month, he was released on bond on November 7.

Not long after, Nicole took to Instagram with a sweet video of them spending time together. “Hanging out with papa Nafziger and great grandma Nafziger,” she captioned the clip showing May putting on a heartwarming performance for her grandparents.

Courtesy of Nicole Nafziger/Instagram

Nicole first rose to fame when she appeared on the hit reality show 90DF with her long-distance beau, Azan Tefou (a.k.a. Hassan M’Raouni).

Back in November 2019, she gave an update about her relationship, revealing they are “stronger than ever” despite split rumors. The TV personality also said they are “happily engaged and waiting for the right moment to tie the knot.”