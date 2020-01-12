Former 90 Day Fiancé star Nicole Nafziger‘s father, Tyler Nafziger, was arrested again in Sarasota County, Florida on Thursday, January 9, In Touch can confirm. The TLC alum’s dad still remains in jail on drug charges.

The Bradenton, FL native was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Fentanyl) and one count of drug equipment possession and/or use, according to Sarasota Sheriff’s Office records. At the time of publication, records indicated that Tyler, 52, is still in custody. His bond was set at $1,500 for each charge and his arraignment date was set for February 14.

According to the police report obtained by Starcasm, officers had conducted a traffic stop as Tyler was parking his car in a residential driveway, with a 30-year-old man as a passenger in the backseat. While Tyler was speaking with a deputy, another officer “observed in plain view a plastic bag that was tied with what appeared to be a white powder substance within.” That lead cops to search Tyler’s car. “During my search of the vehicle two glass pipes with residue were located. One pipe was located in the center console and one was located in the pocket of the driver’s side door. These pipes were consistent with paraphernalia used to ingest cocaine,” the arrest report read.

Tyler allegedly revealed the crack pipes were his, and that he uses crack cocaine. Officers later tested the bag with the white powder substance at police headquarters, and the results came back positive for the presence of Fentanyl. Both Tyler and the passenger denied knowledge of the bag being in the car, but they were both charged with possession of controlled substance (Fentanyl), and Tyler got an additional charge for the pipes.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Department

This is the second time Tyler has been arrested within the past year. On October 21, 2019, he was also arrested for battery and possession of drug paraphernalia, In Touch confirmed at the time. He was released on bond on November 7, 2019. That case remains open and Tyler is due in court to face those charges on January 14.

Shortly after being released on bond in November 2019, Tyler’s daughter, Nicole, posted a video clip on her Instagram Story of him spending time with his granddaughter, May.