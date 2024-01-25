Nicole Kidman has always rocked the red carpet, looking incredible in her outfit choices and sporting an enviable figure. Naturally, fans are curious about her weight loss, exercise regimen, fitness routine and diet.

What Has Nicole Kidman Said About Her Weight Loss?

Although Nicole hasn’t directly addressed her weight loss, nutrition expert Dr. Fred Pescatore, who has not treated the actress, previously told In Touch that at 5 feet 11 inches tall, Nicole is about 25 pounds below the typical weight for her height.

One witness who saw Nicole in person ​on the set of her upcoming film Babygirl told In Touch in December 2023 the Bombshell star looked “incredibly skinny,” even adding that her appearance caused people to whisper about how “boney” she was.

The Being the Ricardos star admitted that her busy career and commitment to ​method acting sometimes comes at the cost of her physical health.

“Certain things penetrate in a really deep way,” she said in an interview after the filming of her 2020 miniseries The Undoing. “There is just no getting around that, and I wish there was. It does take a toll on my health and my spirit.”

Nicole added that even her children notice the changes in her body, saying they sometimes ask her, “‘Why are you looking like that, Mummy?’”

An insider echoed Nicole’s comments, telling In Touch exclusively in December 2023 that she “tends to lose weight when she’s overworked.”

What Has Nicole Kidman Said About Her Exercise Routine?

In addition to running – she comes from a family of marathoners – Nicole enjoys a wide range of physical activities to stay in shape, including hiking, yoga, skiing and horseback riding.

“Variety is the best way [to stay fit] I’ve found,” she explained during an interview with the Los Angeles Times in August 2014. “If you think you are going to wake up and run five miles every morning for the rest of your life, you’ll get bored and hit the snooze button after a week.”

What Has Nicole Kidman Said About Her Diet?

The Big Little Lies actress, who showed off her abs on the cover of Perfect magazine in August 2022 at the age of 55, has a surprisingly casual outlook on nutrition.

Nicole told the Los Angeles Times in 2014 that she was “actually not that strict with [her] diet,” adding, “I pretty much eat anything, but all in moderation.”

In 2013, the Boy Erased star explained that she liked to strike a balance between eating healthy and allowing herself to indulge from time to time.

“It’s walking a path that’s ultimately 80% healthy, 20% … sometimes it falls to 70,” she explained at the time. “But that’s why I think you have things like natural health remedies — you find out what works for you. And I do a lot and I have a lot of energy.”

Her treat of choice? Carbs and cheese! The bread lover revealed during her 2015 Vogue 73 Questions interview that her favorite food was “homemade warm bread with Reggiano.”

She is also a fan of burgers, recalling in Dave Karger’s January 2024 book 50 Oscar Nights: Iconic Stars & Filmmakers on Their Career-Defining Wins that she celebrated her first Academy Award win in 2003 by eating French fries and a burger on the floor of her hotel room with her family.