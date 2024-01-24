Did Nicole Kidman Get Plastic Surgery? See Before and After Photos of Her Dramatic Transformation

Nicole Kidman has remained one of Hollywood’s great beauties since she shot to fame in Hollywood with 1990’s Days of Thunder. She still looks as youthful today, resulting in plastic surgery rumors.

In 2008, Nicole chalked up her flawless complexion to clean living. “To be honest, I am completely natural I have nothing in my face or anything,” she told Marie Claire about the topic of fillers and injections. She added, “I wear sunscreen, and I don’t smoke. I take care of myself. And I’m very proud to say that.”

Three years later, the Big Little Lies star admitted she did try Botox but hated the results. “I didn’t like how my face looked afterward. Now I don’t use it anymore — I can move my forehead again!'”

