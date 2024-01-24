Your account
Has Nicole Kidman Had Plastic Surgery See Transformation Photos

Patrick Riviere/Getty Images ; John Nacion/WireImage

Did Nicole Kidman Get Plastic Surgery? See Before and After Photos of Her Dramatic Transformation

Jan 24, 2024
By
Picture

Nicole Kidman has remained one of Hollywood’s great beauties since she shot to fame in Hollywood with 1990’s Days of Thunder. She still looks as youthful today, resulting in plastic surgery rumors.

In 2008, Nicole chalked up her flawless complexion to clean living. “To be honest, I am completely natural I have nothing in my face or anything,” she told Marie Claire about the topic of fillers and injections. She added, “I wear sunscreen, and I don’t smoke. I take care of myself. And I’m very proud to say that.”

Nicole Kidman's Dramatic Weight Loss Has Shocked Fans: See Photos
 Nicole Kidman's Dramatic Weight Loss Has Shocked Fans: See Photos

Three years later, the Big Little Lies star admitted she did try Botox but hated the results. “I didn’t like how my face looked afterward. Now I don’t use it anymore — I can move my forehead again!'”

Scroll down to see photos of Nicole’s transformation over the years.

Picture