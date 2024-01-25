Nicole Kidman has established herself as one of the greatest actresses of her generation, but her net worth proves she’s more than just a talent in front of the camera. Fans want to know how big her fortune is and how she grew her wealth.

What Is Nicole Kidman’s Net Worth?

As of 2023, Nicole was worth $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Nicole Kidman Make Money in Movies and TV?

Nicole’s earnings from acting steadily grew with her profile. She made just $200,000 starring opposite future husband Tom Cruise in 1990’s Days of Thunder. By 1995, she earned $2 million for the critically acclaimed film To Die For.

The Hawaii-born star really started earning big bucks after winning a Best Actress Oscar in 2003 for The Hours. Nicole’s rate jumped to $14.5 million per picture for the years 2004 and 2005. In the latter year, she came in second on People‘s list of highest-paid actresses, just behind Julia Roberts, who was earning $16 to $17 million per film.

Business-savvy Nicole founded her production company, Blossom Films, in 2010. Her first film produced under the banner, Rabbit Hole, earned Nicole an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

The Australia-raised actress quickly became a fan of optioning books to turn into film and TV projects, most notably teaming up with Reese Witherspoon when both were interested in optioning the screen rights to Liane Moriarty‘s 2014 novel, Big Little Lies.

The then-limited HBO series debuted in 2017 with an all-star ensemble put together by Nicole and Reese and became a massive ratings success. It went on to win the Emmy for Best Limited Series, as well as Outstanding Lead Actress for Nicole and Outstanding Supporting Actress for Laura Dern. The project was such a powerhouse it was brought back as a regular series for a second season in June 2019, and Nicole teased in November 2023 that season 3 could be in the works.

Nicole optioned the rights to Liane’s 2018 novel, Nine Perfect Strangers, which debuted on Hulu as a mini-series in June 2021. She again acted in the project and this time served as executive producer. Nicole has since served as an executive producer on other TV projects including Roar, Love & Death, Special Ops: Lioness and Expats.

What Endorsement Deals Does Nicole Kidman Have?

Nicole became the face of the Chanel No. 5 perfume brand in 2004. “It’s more than a perfume, it’s an icon,” Chanel’s president Francoise Montenay said at the time “That’s why we need iconic women — and Nicole is an icon. We’ve been dreaming of her for many years. For us, she is the most iconic person you could ever find.”

The Moulin Rouge star has fronted campaigns for Jimmy Choo shoes and accessories, as well as being a longtime ambassador for Omega watches.