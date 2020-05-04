Double delight! Nicolas Cage’s eldest son Weston Cage Coppola welcomed identical twin daughters with his wife, Hila Aronian, on April 8, In Touch can confirm, making the actor a grandfather of four darling children.

“This is a very happy time for Nic and the whole family,” a source tells In Touch exclusively. “I’m sure Nic will be extremely hands-on as a granddaddy and everyone is so happy for him.”

Hila shared the exciting news on Facebook alongside a picture of her cradling the newborn babies. “Formally introducing and welcoming Cyress Zara and Venice Zohar Cage Coppola,” the proud mother wrote, revealing their unique names.

“My identical twin daughters arrived at 36 weeks and two days on April 8, 2020,” she shared in the caption. “Advanced and alert, eyes wide open being able to hold their heads high and acting like 2 month olds! Though they are exactly identical physically, freakishly strong, they are completely different in personality.”

Weston’s wife “always knew” she would have twins, telling three different obstetricians she was expecting two bundles of joy before they could even confirm it. “Happy birthday my perfect little ladies,” Hila gushed in her announcement.

Cyress and Venice are the duo’s first children together. Weston also has two kids — both boys — from his previous marriage to ex-wife Danielle Cage, Lucian, 5, and 3-year-old Sorin.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Hila and Weston married in 2018 and she recently raved over his heart of gold while celebrating his birthday in December 2019. “I know that I can count on your love and affection as sure as the sun rises,” the new mama wrote. “You make me feel special every day, and I hope gave you a glimpse of that today! I can’t count how many times in a day I think of you. You’re always on my mind and in my heart.”

The Primal star, 56, couldn’t be happier for his son and daughter-in-law as they add two beautiful baby girls to their family. “[Nicolas and Weston] are both at a stage in their lives where being around loved ones and celebrating positivity means more than anything,” the insider tells In Touch exclusively.

Congratulations!

Reporting by Alex Diaz