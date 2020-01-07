He’s definitely got a lot of roles under his belt. Nicolas Cage turns 56 on January 7, and in honor of his birthday, we decided to take a look back at some of his most iconic portrayals in movies.

We call Nicolas “King of the Meme” in this roundup because, while he is very well known for roles like H. I. “Hi” McDunnough in Raising Arizona and Ben Sanderson in Leaving Las Vegas, the internet has made him famous for a comic made from a scene he was in in the 1988 comedy film Vampire’s Kiss. The “You Don’t Say?” meme — created from a reaction he made in the movie — is now widely used as a sarcastic response to an obvious statement or observation made online.

Plus, the “Not the Bees” meme is made from a scene from the 2006 remake of a 1973 British horror drama called The Wicker Man — featuring Nicolas as the guy screaming “not the bees!” Basically, the poor guy has been in countless movies, but millennials and Gen Z may associate him more closely with being a meme.

Nic really does deserve more respect for the many film roles he’s taken on. He won an Academy Award for Best Actor for Leaving Las Vegas and was nominated for a second award for his role in Adaptation in 2002. He’s also received nominations for the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and the BAFTAs. The guy is no slouch when it comes to industry accolades!

While it may seem like the actor has been a little quiet lately, Nic made an appearance on the red carpet for the Running with the Devil film premiere at the Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills on September 16. The movie hit theaters on September 20 and Nicolas starred as “The Cook” in the drama about “the CEO of an international conglomerate who sends two of his most regarded executives to investigate why shipments of cocaine are being hijacked and over cut somewhere on the supply chain,” according to IMDB.

Nic was nearly unrecognizable at that event and shocked fans who saw photos from it. “Nicolas Cage looks like this now, and honestly, we should be happy for him,” one wrote. “I’m totally on board for Grizzly Adams Nic Cage,” a second person said. Honestly, as long as he’s happy and keeps making good movies, we’re happy too!

Check out our gallery of some of Nicolas Cage’s most iconic film roles, in no particular order, below.