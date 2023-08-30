Nick Carter has been accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl multiple times in 2003, as claimed in a new lawsuit. However, the “I Want It That Way” singer has denied the allegations made against him. So, what exactly has Carter been accused of?

What Was Nick Carter Accused ​of in His Sexual Assault Case?

In a lawsuit filed ​by the now-adult plaintiff on August 28 in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas, Nevada, Carter was accused of sexually assaulting a then-15-year-old girl from Pennsylvania on multiple occasions in 2003. The Backstreet Boys member was 22 and 23 years old at the time of the alleged incidents.

The victim, who is identified as A.R. in the lawsuit, claimed Carter raped her in a bedroom on his yacht, while he also allegedly “instructed A.R. to keep his sexual abuse of her a secret.” In another alleged incident, the New York native was accused of sexually assaulting A.R. on a bus and “knowingly [providing] alcohol and drugs to then-minor A.R.”​

The lawsuit went on to accuse Carter of ​allegedly infected A.R. with human papillomavirus, also known as HPV, according to the lawsuit.

Sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress are listed as the causes of action for the lawsuit.

Did Nick Carter’s Alleged Victim Report the Sexual Assault?

A.R. reported the alleged assaults to her mother, who then told authorities in Pennsylvania. Carter was never charged with a crime in connection to the alleged incidents.

Has Nick Carter Responded to the Sexual Assault Allegations?

Carter’s lawyer, Dale Hayes Jr., denied the claims while issuing a statement to TMZ on August 19. According to the attorney, authorities investigated A.R.’s claims when she first reported them, and no merit was found to move forward with charges.

Has Nick Carter Been Accused of Sexual Assault in the Past?

A.R.’s claims are not the first time Carter has been accused of sexual assault.

In December 2022, Shannon “Shay” Ruth filed a lawsuit claiming that Carter gave her alcohol, raped her and threatened her if she told anyone. She was 17 at the time of the ​alleged incident in 2001, while Carter was 21.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

After she filed the lawsuit, Carter issued a statement denying that the assault took place. His attorney, Michael Holtz, told In Touch ​at the time that the claims were “entirely untrue” and were “legally meritless.”

“Unfortunately, for several years now, Ms. Ruth has been manipulated into making false allegations about Nick – and those allegations have changed repeatedly and materially over time,” Holtz continued. “There is nothing to this claim whatsoever, which we have no doubt the courts will quickly realize.”

Meanwhile, singer Melissa Schuman claimed Carter raped her in 2003. Carter denied the allegations, while Schuman never filed charges before the statute of limitations expired.

“Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual,” the MTV Video Music Award winner said in 2018 after it was confirmed he wouldn’t be charged in the case.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.