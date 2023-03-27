Backstreet boy’s bank! AJ McLean is best known as a member of the Backstreet Boys, though he has also earned money outside of his work for the boy band. Keep scrolling to find out AJ’s net worth, how he makes money and more.

What Is AJ McLean’s Net Worth?

AJ has an estimated net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does AJ McLean Make Money?

The Florida native joined the Backstreet Boys when the group was formed in 1993 alongside Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson.

The boy band has released 10 albums throughout their decades-long career. Following their debut album Backstreet Boys (1996), they’ve released Backstreet’s Back (1997), Millennium (1999), Black & Blue (2000), Never Gone (2005), Unbreakable (2007), This Is Us (2009), In a World Like This (2013), DNA (2019) and A Very Backstreet Christmas (2022).

While promoting their albums, they have headlined ten tours including the DNA Tour which has dates scheduled for 2022 and 2023. Additionally, the band coheadlined the NKOTBSB Tour with New Kids on the Block from 2011-2012.

The band performed a residency at Zappos Theater in the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, from 2017-2019.

How Else Does AJ McLean Make Money?

In addition to recording and touring with the band, AJ has also released music as a solo artist. His debut solo album, Have It All, dropped in January 2010, while he is expected to release his second solo album, Sex and Bodies, in 2023.

When he’s not singing, AJ has also earned money as an actor. He made his acting debut in the 1986 film Truth Or Dare? His other acting credits include appearances in the 2016 film Dead 7 and a 2019 episode of Hulu’s The Bravest Knight.

Is AJ McLean Married?

AJ married Rochelle McLean in 2011. The pair welcomed their first child, daughter Elliott, in 2012 and their second child, daughter Lyric, in 2017.

The couple announced that they had separated after 11 years of marriage, but plan to reunite in the future in March 2023.

Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

“Marriage is hard, but worth it. We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future,” AJ and Rochelle said in a statement to Us Weekly on March 27. “The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another and our family. We ask for respect and privacy at this time.”

Their statement continued, “Separation is hard enough without the commentary, please be kind and remember there are children involved.”