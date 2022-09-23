Meet the family. Nia Long and ​​Ime Udoka have been together since they fell head over heels in love in 2010. Keep reading to learn more about their family, relationship and more.

How Many Kids Do Nia Long and ​​Ime Udoka Have?

Nia and Ime welcomed their only child, a son named Kez Sunday Udoka, in 2011.

The Boyz n the Hood actress is also the mother to son Massai Zhivago Dorsey II, who was born in 2000, with ex Massai Zhivago Dorsey.

Nia spoke about motherhood while posing on the cover of Essence with both of her sons in August 2012. “Motherhood is not easy, but it’s natural,” she said at the time. “I worked hard to have the career I wanted, but I’ve also been deliberate about my personal life. None of this is a mistake.”

The Big Momma’s House actress has never been shy about praising her sons on social media.

Shutterstock

In September 2022, she congratulated Kez on starting the 5th grade via Instagram. “There he is … my yummy baby boy!” she wrote alongside a photo of her youngest son holding up his sign explaining that he was about to start the new school year.

Months earlier in July, the New York native admitted she missed Kez while he was away at camp. “Ok, I’m ready for camp to be over now. Mommy misses you Kezzie,” she captioned a photo of Kez.

How Long Have Nia Long and ​​Ime Udoka Been Together?

Ime and Nia were introduced by a mutual friend in February 2010. The couple quickly fell in love and Nia gave birth to Kez in November 2011.

After being together for five years, the Boston Celtics coach proposed to the Best Man actress in June 2015.

Despite being engaged, Nia admitted in December 2020 that the couple may never tie the knot. “I understand the religious aspect of marriage. That is beautiful and it’s fantastical and it’s dreamy and it’s every girl’s fantasy to have that moment. But I don’t know that I need that,” the mother of two said while appearing on Essence‘s “Yes Girl” podcast.

“Love is complicated … and then you start a marriage, which I’ve never been married. And there’s a reason for that because I don’t know that I need to say ‘I do’ to prove to you that I love you,” she continued. “But also, what does marriage really [mean] … that you own me now and I own you? I don’t get that part.”

Why Was Ime Udoka Suspended as the Coach of the Boston Celtics?

On September 22, news broke that Ime received a year-long suspension from the NBA after he allegedly had an affair with a female member of the organization.

“The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has suspended Head Coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies,” the basketball team announced in an official press release, according to USA Today. “A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date. The suspension takes effect immediately.”

One day after Ime’s suspension was revealed, Nia issued a statement to Us Weekly on September 23. “The outpouring love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” she said. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”

Meanwhile, Ime apologized to “our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family” in a statement of his own. “I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision,” the Oregon native said. “Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

Reps for Long and Udoka did not immediately respond to In Touch’s requests for comment.