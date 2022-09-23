Nia Long‘s fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended from the NBA team for the full 2022-23 basketball season after he allegedly cheated on the actress with a Boston Celtics’ staff member. The couple have been in a relationship since 2010 and welcomed son Kez in 2011. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Ime’s alleged cheating scandal.

What Did Ime Udoka Allegedly Do?

A report surfaced that the former basketball player was having an alleged affair with a female staff member of the Boston Celtics, which goes against the NBA’s code of conduct.

“The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has suspended Head Coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies,” the sports team announced in press release on Thursday, September 22, via Twitter. “A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date. The suspension takes effect immediately.”

Did Ime Udoka Respond to the Claims?

In a statement released by ESPN, Udoka issued a public apology to the team and his family, neither confirming nor denying his alleged affair.

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization and my family,” Udoka wrote shortly after news of his suspension broke. “I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

How Did Ime Udoka’s Fiancee Nia Long React?

Hours after Udoka was suspended from the NBA team, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum shared a video via her Instagram Stories, which featured a cryptic quote.

“When you see people change their whole life and start walking down a path of enlightenment — I’m talking about hugging trees, connecting with nature, loving themselves, embracing positivity, letting that light shine,” the message read.

On Friday, September 23, Long broke her silence on her fiancé’s suspension and alleged affair.

“The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the Brooklyn native told Us Weekly in a statement. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”

Inside Ime Udoka and Nia Long’s Engagement

Despite getting engaged in June 2015, Long expressed her grievances about marriage while speaking on the podcast “Yes, Girl!” in 2020.

“I understand the religious aspect of marriage,” she said. “That is beautiful and it’s fantastical and it’s dreamy and it’s every girl’s fantasy to have that moment. But I don’t know that I need that. … Then you start a marriage, which I’ve never been married. And there’s a reason for that, because I don’t know that I need to say, ‘I do’ to prove to you that I love you.”

Reps for Long and Udoka did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.