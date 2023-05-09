The Duggar family let fans into their personal lives on the shows 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, and they are now set to be the subject of an upcoming docuseries, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets. Keep scrolling to learn about the docuseries, find out when it premieres and more.

What When the Duggar Docuseries Announced?

The docuseries was first announced in December 2021. At the time, Variety reported that Amazon Studios greenlit an investigation from the filmmakers of the 2021 LuLaRich docuseries. The project is expected to look into the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), which several of the Duggars are practicing members of.

“On the heels of Josh Duggar’s explosive criminal trial, the untitled project will expose shocking connections between some of reality television’s most famous large families and The Institute in Basic Life Principles, a controversial fundamentalist organization and homeschooling empire,” the logline read. “In addition, prominent commentators, writers, and social media voices will explore the broader zeitgeist of reality television, social media, faith, fundamentalism, patriarchy and power.”

The docuseries’ official title, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, was revealed in May 2023.

What Is the Duggar Docuseries About?

At the time of its initial announcement, the docuseries was expected to look into the Duggars and other famous families, like the Bates, that follow IBLP practices. However, the title hints that the project will mostly focus on the Duggars.

When Will the Duggar Docuseries Be Released?

An official release date has not been announced for the Duggar docuseries. However, it is expected to come out some time in 2023.

What Have the Duggar Family Members Said About the Docuseries?

None of the Duggar family members have publicly addressed the upcoming docuseries.

What Is the Institute in Basic Life Practices (IBLP)?

IBLP is a non-denominational Christian organization that was founded by Bill Gothard in 1961.

The institution “was established for the purpose of introducing people to the Lord Jesus Christ,” according to the IBLP website. The organization is “dedicated” to providing others with a “clear institution and training on how to find success by following God’s principles found in Scripture.”

In 2014, dozens of women came forward with allegations that Gothard sexually harassed them. After Gothard was put on administrative leave and an investigation was conducted, IBLP released a statement claiming that “no criminal activity” was found. However, they concluded that “Gothard has acted in an inappropriate manner.”

Two years later, 10 women filed a lawsuit claiming that Gothard and the IBLP church leaders sexually harassed them, abused them and covered up their alleged wrongdoings in 2016.

Gothard denied the claims and the case was eventually dismissed due to statute of limitation issues.

Photo by Tlc/Kobal/Shutterstock

What Have the Duggars Said About IBLP?

While many of the Duggars still practice the religion, Jinger Duggar slammed the organization in her 2023 memoir, Becoming Free Indeed.

She further spoke about being raised in the religion with “a lot of cult-like tendencies” while promoting the book.

“Fear was a huge part of my childhood,” the former TLC star told People in January 2023. “I thought I had to wear only skirts and dresses to please God. Music with drums, places I went or the wrong friendships could all bring harm.”