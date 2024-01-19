Natalie Nunn has denied that she’s feuding with Gypsy Rose Blanchard after screenshots circulated of an alleged altercation between the two women.

The drama began on Friday, January 19, when a fan took to X, previously known as Twitter, to share screenshots of an alleged conversation between Gypsy, 32, and Natalie, 39.

The screenshots, which were reportedly shared on Gypsy’s unverified Facebook profile, showed the Louisiana native denying Natalie’s request for her to host the Baddies East reunion. After the same profile shared a post explaining that they denied the opportunity to host the reunion, Gypsy’s alleged account posted another screenshot that showed Natalie allegedly telling Gypsy to take down the original post.

“Thanks, but no thanks, this is my platform and I decided what to do with it,” the Gypsy account responded. “Already said thank you to the offer just move on please.”

Natalie allegedly responded, “Bitch you better stop posting ​s–t online before you see me in real life.”

However, the Gypsy account refused to remove the post and said she was “not with the shenanigans.” She added, “You will be blocked. Either worry about your show or I’ll hit the block button. Have a nice day.”

Shortly after the screenshots began to circulate online, Natalie took to her verified Instagram account to deny that the interaction ever happened. She shared a screenshot that Gypsy’s verified Instagram account sent to her earlier that day explaining that the person behind the Facebook account was not her.

“I have no idea what all was said between you and this Gypsy impersonator but I apologize for anything that misrepresented me,” Gypsy wrote. “Rule of thumb for everyone, if it isn’t verified don’t trust it, girl.”

Natalie responded by stating that she was also not involved in the conversation and someone else had made a fake account pretending to be her. “I never messaged you but hope all is well,” ​the Zeus star added.

In the following slide, Natalie urged her fans to not believe anything they see online if it doesn’t directly come from her verified accounts. “I just caught up on IG. Y’all been saying I been talking to this Gypsy girl … My last post is the only messages we have ever had, which was this morning! [sic],” the California native wrote. “Anyways y’all carry on with the gossip. I got big meetings in L.A. today.”

Despite ​the Baddies East star sharing the screenshots from the verified account, Gypsy has not publicly commented on the situation or confirmed that she DMed the reality star.

The alleged conversation went viral just one day after NeNe Leakes and Janeisha John were announced as the cohosts for the upcoming Baddies East reunion. “Baddies East reunion @neneleakes @janeisha_missvi let’s gooo subscribe now links in my bio to my website,” Natalie wrote alongside the announcement via Instagram on Thursday, January 18.