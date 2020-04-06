Rest in peace. My 600-lb Life alum James King died at the age of 49 on Friday, April 3, his obituary confirms. The former TV personality passed away at Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, following a long history of health issues.

Fans are mourning the loss of the former TLC star after he documented his weight loss journey on season 5 of the hit reality series.

TLC

“It’s sad that his father, with his frail health, outlived him. RIP, James,” one wrote on a Reddit thread about the sad news. “I hope he finds freedom and peace in his death that he wasn’t able to find in life. He was enslaved by an addiction, it’s still tragic he wasn’t able to overcome it,” another added while sharing their condolences.

“I always always hope they are successful in losing the weight because no one should go through what they go through,” a third wrote.

The Illinois native was described as a “loving husband, son, brother, daddy and ‘poppy’ to his grandchildren,” according to his obituary posted on the Milner and Orr Funeral Home website.

“James loved sports, especially wrestling, hockey and baseball,” it reveals. “His favorite team to cheer for was the Chicago Cubs. Other hobbies included fishing and communicating to friends across the country on his CB Radio under the handle Cracker Jack.”

TLC

King made his debut on My 600-lb Life in 2017, weighing 791 pounds during his first visit with Dr. Younan Nowzaradan (a.k.a. Dr. Now). Fans were especially touched by his story after seeing his father refinance his home to help support his fitness goals. At the time, King was bedridden and eager to make a change. When the father of six returned for the follow-up episode in 2018, he opened up about his setbacks and had reached 840 pounds.

King is the seventh member of My 600-lb Life to have died throughout the duration of the series.

The TLC alum is survived by his wife Lisa Raisor King, his four daughters, two sons and 19 grandchildren. Due to the current health crisis going on, his funeral arrangements will be private.

Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this tough time.