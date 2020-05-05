A new ring and addition! My 600-lb Life alum Sarah Neeley feels “beyond grateful and blessed” to be engaged to the man of her dreams, Jonah, especially because they are now expecting a child together.

The TV personality took to Instagram Stories with a new photo and heartfelt update via Instagram Stories on May 4, shortly after revealing she is pregnant. “Life is truly amazing,” she told Starcasm, confirming the exciting news.

“I’m ready for my life. A peaceful quiet life with my new starting out family,” the TLC alum added. “Being a good wife and a good mom are my focus. Enjoying life. That’s all I want after all the chaos I’ve already lived.”

Courtesy of Sarah Neeley/Instagram

Sarah recently wrote a message about how grateful she is to have found her husband-to-be on April 15, sharing a montage of photos of them embracing while giving a glimpse at her sparkling new ring. “I feel like the luckiest woman in the world. I get to marry the love of my life,” the Ohio native gushed in her caption. She also shared another portrait of him with his arms wrapped around her waist, with song lyrics from Daughtry reading, “This is utopia, let’s make a brand new start.”

Last summer, Sarah suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage, which she opened up about during her Where Are They Now? episode. It was one of the most trying experiences of her life, but she was determined to keep making progress.

When fans first met the 26-year-old, she began her weight loss journey at 642 pounds. After dedicating herself to Dr. Nowzaradan’s program, Sarah eventually qualified for a gastrectomy. The reality star later unveiled her incredible body transformation, having shed over 200 pounds.

In December 2019, she opened up about her sobriety battle, celebrating a big milestone with her followers. “I got to enjoy Christmas this year sober,” Sarah wrote, noting how she’s fully committed to her recovery at this stage of her life.

More recently, the reality star shared a motivational message about staying strong, even in the hardest of times. “Whenever you find yourself doubting how far you can go, just remember how far you have come,” the inspiring quote read. “Remember everything you have faced, all the battles you have won, and all the fears you have overcome.”

She has so much to look forward to!