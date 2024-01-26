Before he married his famous wife, Sofia Richie, Elliot Grainge was already worth millions. The music executive, whose father is one of the most powerful men in the industry, has clearly made a name for himself and fans are curious how much Sofia’s husband is worth.

What Is Elliot Grainge’s Net Worth?

Elliot Grainge’s net worth is $10 million, according to multiple reports. His wife — whom he married in April 2023 — is worth an estimated $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Elliot Grainge Make Money?

Just like his father, Elliot is the entertainment industry and founded Los Angeles-based record label 10K Projects. The company is based on the quote, “It takes roughly 10,000 hours of practice to achieve mastery in a field,” and their impressive roster includes artist like Damien Styles, Taz Taylor and Peach Tree Rascals.

“We’re a community of artists, music enthusiasts, and purveyors of culture bound by an unflinching conviction that commercial success need not come at the cost of artistic integrity,” the company’s mission statement lists on it’s official website. “To us, the act of signing an artist is a vote of supreme confidence — a commitment to honoring their craft and supporting them in seeing through their vision.”

Who Is Elliot Grainge’s Dad?

Lucien Grainge is the chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group. The music executive is worth approximately $50 million, according to Forbes.

When Did Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie Get Married?

Elliot and Sofia tied the knot on April 22, 2023, more than two years after their social media debut in February 2021.

Do Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie Have Kids Together?

The couple announced they were expecting their first child in January 2024.

“I’ve learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life,” Sofia told Vogue at the time, confirming they were expecting a baby girl.

Do Elliot and Sofia Own Property Together?

Elliot and Sofia moved into a $17 million dollar mansion in Beverly Hills in April 2021, almost two months after going Instagram official. Instead of living in the home long-term, the pair renovated the property before flipping the home for a $5 million dollar profit in June 2022.

Months later, the pair purchased a $26.9 million dollar home in L.A.’s upscale neighborhood, Brentwood Park, in July 2022. The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home features a home theater, fitness center and a pool.