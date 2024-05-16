Miranda Lambert is spilling the tea on her marriage with husband, Brendan McLoughlin. She revealed the one rule behind the success of her five-year relationship.

“It’s communication. We just talk it out, whatever it is, we talk about everything,” Miranda, 40, told People in an interview published on Thursday, May 16. “And I think communication is super important, especially because women, we expect men to know what we’re thinking and they don’t. We got to tell them.”

The country music singer met the former police officer during an appearance on Good Morning America in 2018, where Brendan, 32, worked as security. After their chance meeting, the pair tied the knot only three months later in January 2019. The “Mama’s Broken Heart” songstress was tight-lipped about the romance until Valentine’s Day 2019 when she introduced the new love in her life to fans.

“In honor of Valentine’s day I wanted to share some news,” Miranda wrote on Instagram at the time. “I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for … Me.”

Who Is Your Favorite Celebrity Couple?

The romance followed Miranda’s high-profile divorce from Blake Shelton in 2015. The exes, who started dating in 2006, announced their split after a five-year marriage.

“This is not the future we envisioned. And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately,” the couple said in their July 2015 divorce announcement. “We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter.”

BFA for Lone River

Miranda opened up on the split in November 2018, telling Health.com that she wasn’t prepared for the attention her divorce recieved. “When everyone’s worried about your personal life, it makes you feel like, ‘Well, if you could just spend some of that time talking about my actual art, that would be great!’” Miranda said at the time. “But I guess I asked for it, getting into this business. I’m never gonna get used to the public eye in that way.”

Although there doesn’t seem to be any lasting animosity between the exes, a source told In Touch in September 2020 that Miranda and Brendan are a “much better match” than her and Blake.

“Miranda doesn’t have many regrets,” the insider explained. “But now, she’s with the love of her life, looks back and thinks to herself, ‘What was I doing with Blake?’”

Blake has also moved on in his love life, famously marrying No Doubt star Gwen Stefani in 2021.