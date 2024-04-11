Hollywood royalty meets ​ British royalty! Mindy Kaling and Prince Harry had a sweet encounter while attending the Uplift conference, where they were both speakers, on Thursday, April 11.

“Met my friend’s husband at a work event. Seemed pretty cool. Said he wrote a book. Gonna go check it out!” Mindy, 44, captioned a photo from Harry’s Better Up coaching company, where he works as the Chief Impact Officer.

The pair smiled together as The Office alum playfully referenced Harry’s 2023 memoir, Spare, as well as how she knows his wife, Meghan Markle.

In another photo in the carousel, Mindy showed off ​the results of her weight loss in a mirror selfie, rocking a pair of slim-fit jeans and a cardigan sweater.

Courtesy of Mindy Kaling/Instagram

Mindy and the Duchess of Sussex’s relationship has been well documented. The actress appeared on Meghan’s then-Spotify podcast, ​”Archetypes,” in a September 2022 episode called “The Stigma of the Singleton.”

During the podcast, The Mindy Project alum revealed the always thought she’d be a married mom.

“I’m a highly traditional person. I came from a really happy sort of nuclear family. Mom, dad. And I wanted that for myself, plus more,” she said. “Growing up, I used to write in journals like, ‘I’m going to be married to a guy named Josh and we’re going to have five children and I’m gonna start having kids when I’m 24.'”

“But 24 came and went. No Josh. No marriage. No four kids. And I started as a writer on The Office when I was 24. … I was just so focused on keeping that job and earning money and earning a good reputation professionally. And so, it just happened,” she continued.

Mindy welcomed her first child, daughter Katherine, in December 2017. She gave birth to son Spencer in September 2020 after a secret pregnancy.

The Morning Show star has never revealed the paternity of her children. Speculation ran rife that it was former boyfriend and The Office costar B.J. Novak, although Mindy has laughed about the rumors without shooting them down.

“He’s the godparent to both my kids — and they have such a great relationship — and so far [the rumors haven’t] affected my happiness at all, it hasn’t affected my kids or B.J.,” she told Marie Claire in 2022.

Mindy and Harry’s encounter came on the same day that Deadline reported the Duke of Sussex and his wife have new Netflix projects in the pipeline.

Meghan, 42, will reportedly host a lifestyle series about her passions, including cooking, gardening and entertaining. Harry, 39, will reportedly take viewers inside the world of professional polo, a sport he’s enjoyed throughout his life.