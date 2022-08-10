Opening up. Mindy Kaling revealed how she feels about the rumors that B.J. Novak fathered her two kids.

“It doesn’t bother me,” Mindy, 43, told Marie Claire in an interview published on Tuesday, August 9. “He’s the godparent to both my kids — and they have such a great relationship.”

The Mindy Project star has never revealed the identity of who fathered her daughter Katherine, 4, and son Spencer, 23 months. In response to her silence, many fans have speculated that B.J., 43, is the father due to their close relationship.

The pair, who met while working as writers and actors on The Office in 2005, dated for three years and have continued to have a close friendship nearly 15 years after their split.

The Never Have I Ever cocreator explained that the paternity rumors don’t bother her as long as they don’t hurt her family or B.J. “So [the speculation hasn’t] affected my happiness at all, it hasn’t affected my kids or B.J.,” she said before adding, “If that’s what is going to be titillating to people, I’ll take it.”

Mindy has chosen to keep details about her fertility journey private after welcoming Katherine in 2017 and plans to wait until her kids are “old enough to talk about it” before revealing the information publicly.

“I’m the only parent my kids have,” the Inside Out star told the outlet. “I think I err on the side of super cautious so that there’s less things that they can potentially be mad at me about down the line.”

She has been open about her complex relationship with B.J. in the past. “I will freely admit: My relationship with B.J. Novak is weird as hell,” Mindy joked during an interview with InStyle in 2015. “He is not my boyfriend, but he is not my best friend. I guess you could describe our relationship as a ‘romantically charged camaraderie with loud arguments,’ but I don’t think Facebook would accept this as a new status.”

Meanwhile, the Vengeance star has also been open about his friendship with Mindy. “Whenever we date anyone else, I think there’s a period where the person is very skeptical of our friendship,” he told Entertainment Weekly in 2013. “‘Everyone seems to think you two might be a couple, and I don’t mean to get in the way. Are you sure you’re not dating? Are you sure you’re not going to end up dating?’ It’s such a common thing to have that platonic best friend that becomes a little weird when you start dating someone.”