Playing barbershop! Miley Cyrus thought her man, Cody Simpson, was in need of a haircut and took matters into her own hands. The 27-year-old shaved the “Golden Things” singer’s hair and the transformation from surfer boy locks to badass buzz cut is insane.

“Buzzin. Clean cuts for clean oceans, I say!” Cody, 23, captioned an Instagram video of his lady at work on Thursday, April 2. In the black-and-white clip, the couple showed fans the Australian’s before and after while Shwayze played in the background. Cody enjoyed being groomed by the “Unholy” singer as he sat shirtless and held onto a cold beer.

In the comments, fans gushed over the adorable duo and the stud’s new look. “You had a freaking brillz hairdresser I must say,” one user wrote. “Love it. Miley did a great job. Love you both so much,” another added. “So cute she’s cutting your hair!” a third chimed in.

The couple are currently shacking up in quarantine together as California remains under a “safer at home” order to combat the coronavirus outbreak, and they are keeping us entertained by going live on Instagram every so often.

The pair first linked up in October 2019, just two months after Miley split from her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, in August 2019. Additionally, she had a brief fling with Brody Jenner’s ex-wife, Kaitlynn Carter, before committing to the Aussie.

Since coming together, the pair seems absolutely smitten. “I’m very happy. Yeah, I’m very, very happy,” Cody told In Touch and other reporters in October 2019. “She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does and I’m very similar in that sense, that’s why we get along so well. We just have a ball and that’s the most important part of a relationship.”

While the two have so much in common, they are the perfect yin and yang. “Cody has a calming effect on Miley and that’s what she needs right now,” an insider exclusively told In Touch when they first got together. “He’s like her comfort food. She needs Cody in her life right now.”

“They have a special connection,” the source continued. “And now it’s a bit more than just friends. Everyone is curious to see where this goes.”