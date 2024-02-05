She’s a winner both in and out of the studio! Miley Cyrus shared major rare PDA with boyfriend Maxx Morando after winning her first Grammy at the 2024 ceremony.

Fresh off her win for Best Solo Performance on Sunday, February 4, at 2024 Grammy Awards for her smash hit “Flowers,” the former Disney star, 31, was spotted sharing a sweet kiss with the drummer, 25, after returning to her seat. In the snap, Miley and Maxx closed their eyes as they sweetly puckered their lips.

Francis Specker/CBS

The “Wrecking Ball” musician clearly is having a great night after her big win as she took the iconic stage and couldn’t contain her excitement.

“I just won my first Grammy!” the singer yelled out to the audience in between lyrics of her hit song as she performed during the broadcast.

The Tennessee native beat out major contenders — including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Doja Cat — with her smash hit “Flowers” for this year’s Pop Solo Performance award. The Hannah Montana alum performed the hit single at the award show, noting that it was only her third singing the song live. “Why are you acting like you don’t know this song?” the “Party in the U.S.A.” singer joked to the crowd.

In a prerecorded video, the songstress opened up about why she opted to perform the song on such a big platform.

“So I can lay in bed on February 5 and watch a video of myself performing at the Grammys,” she admitted. “That is actually the most honest answer I can give you.” Miley revealed that she was taking the plunge for the “future self,” adding that she would look back at the moment and say to herself, “You look good.”

As for her romance with Maxx, 25, the pair have maintained a lowkey relationship since debuting their romance more than two years ago. The pair attended the Gucci “Love Parade” Fashion Show in Los Angeles in November 2021, two months after she referred to him as her “favorite emerging artist.”

It would be nearly a year and a half later before they were spotted again together, as Maxx was by Miley’s side at her album release party for Endless Summer Vacation in Beverly Hills in March 2023.

The “Adore You” singer opened up about the new romance later that year, revealing they were set up on a blind date. “Well, it was a blind date for me and not really for him,” she told British Vogue in May 2023. “I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave.’”