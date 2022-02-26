New boyfriend alert? Miley Cyrus was spotted kissing drummer Maxx Morando during a getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Miley and Maxx looked cozy in photos published by the Daily Mail on Friday, February 25. In one shot, the duo were seen getting cozy on a lounge chair together, seemingly kissing, as Maxx appeared to be hovering over her. In another image, they stood on a balcony as Maxx wrapped his arms around her.



This isn’t the first time they’ve been spotted together. They were first seen in November 2021 at the Gucci “Love Parade” fashion show in Los Angeles, and again backstage at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Special in December 2021. This marks the first time Miley has been publicly spotted with a possible love interest since her split from Cody Simpson in August 2020.

So, who exactly is Maxx? Keep reading to learn more about Miley’s rumored new beau!

Maxx Morando Is a Drummer

Like the “Party in the USA” singer, Maxx is also a musician. He is the main drummer for the band Liily and was also in the band The Regrettes from 2015 to 2018.

Aside from drums, Maxx plays other instruments as well in his spare time. In 2020, the “Sepulveda Basin” rocker reportedly showed off his guitar-playing skills in an Instagram Live video.

Matthew Sperzel/Chicago Tribune/TNS/Newscom/Mega

Maxx Morando Is a Budding Fashion Designer

In September 2021, Miley credited Maxx and emerging fashion designer Shane Kastl with creating a colorful, cartoon-themed, two-piece outfit for a Vogue photo shoot.

“This look is a one-of-a-kind collaboration between two of my favorite emerging artists, Maxx Morando and Shane Kastl,” Miley told the publication at the time. “Their collaboration is the perfect example of sustainability becoming the next fashion phase, and it proves that anything can be reinvented, which resonates with me deeply.”

Is Maxx Morando on Instagram?

Miley tagged Maxx’s Instagram handle @mmaxxm in a November 2021 carousel post, featuring a photo of them attending the Gucci “Love Parade” fashion show. His verified account features artwork that he seemingly created and, of course, various posts about his band to promote their music.

While Maxx hasn’t shared any loved-up pictures with the Disney Channel alum, he posted a screenshot of Miley’s Vogue photo shoot in September 2021. The snap showed the Last Song star’s quote to the outlet, crediting him and Shane with designing her look.

“Custom cartoon collaboration with @shanekastl for @mileycyrus @voguemagazine,” the drummer captioned his Instagram carousel post that month. The gallery included shots of Miley’s multi-colored look, complemented with a matching purse that she held up for the camera in one shot.

Maxx also gave fans a glimpse at how they crafted it in his post. He included initial sketch images of the outfit, which featured various cartoon character faces and other shapes, such as flowers and dice, on the long-sleeved shirt and shorts.

In a separate snap, Maxx showed off the final look of Miley’s unique ensemble. He even added what appeared to be a bra with monster faces on each breast and white cowgirl boots with the matching cartoon theme. One boot had the word “Geek” spelled out on it.

When Were Miley and Maxx First Spotted Together?

Maxx and Miley’s steamy Mexico vacay wasn’t the first time the two stepped out together.

Their first public outing was during the Los Angeles Gucci “Love Parade” fashion show in November 2021. The “Midnight Sky” songstress included a photo of them together in an Instagram carousel post that month, tagging Maxx — although they seemed to be just friends at the time.

“LOVE PARADE,” the “Climb” artist captioned the post that month.

One month later, the rumored couple were reportedly spotted holding hands and dancing backstage at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Special. Maxx was even seen hanging out with Miley’s cohost Pete Davidson, a source told E! in December 2021.

“They were all super friendly and seemed to have a great night,” the insider added to the outlet.