Miley Cyrus called her brief marriage to ex-husband Liam Hemsworth a “f—king disaster” during a gay couple’s proposal at her concert on Saturday, March 26.

“Honey, I hope your marriage goes better than mine,” the singer, 29, said after congratulating the pair on their engagement during her concert at Lollapalooza Brazil. “Mine was a f—king disaster.”

Alberto Valdes/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The Hannah Montana star met Liam, 32, in 2008 when they filmed The Last Song together. She later revealed that she lost her virginity to him at 16. “I didn’t go all the way with a dude until I was 16, but I ended up marrying the guy,” she told Barstool Sports on a 2020 episode.

The two had an on-again, off-again romance for years. They got engaged in 2012 only to break up the following year. They later rekindled their romance in 2015, and finally got married in December 2018. The short-lived marriage lasted for just eight months, after ten years of being together. The pair announced their split in August 2019 and their divorce was finalized in January 2020.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Miley confirmed in a statement at the time of their breakup. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Just hours after news of their split broke, the Wrecking Ball singer was photographed kissing The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter, who had split from ex Brody Jenner earlier that month. Miley and Kaitlynn, 33, had whirlwind romance for just about a month before splitting in September 2019. The blogger wrote an essay piece for Elle the following month, detailing what happened in their relationship and her perspective on it all.

Miley went on to date Cody Simpson for ten months, while Liam was briefly rumored to be dating Dynasty star Maddison Brown. The Australian actor is now in a relationship with model Gabriella Brooks, who he was last seen on a European ski trip with over Christmas 2021, alongside his family.