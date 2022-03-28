Strolling through! Mila Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher made a rare red carpet appearance together at the 2022 Oscars.

The former That ‘70s Show stars were spotted looking as divine as ever, with Mila, 38, wearing an elegant pink, floor-length gown and Ashton, 44, donning a handsome tuxedo. They also enjoyed a few funny moments together, as they were seen laughing while posing for the cameras.

Not only that, but the lovebirds also shared a little bit of PDA, as they leaned in close to one another, as Ashton kept his arm wrapped around her.

While Mila and Ashton have successful film careers, the two don’t always show up to a red carpet event for the glitz and glam! But the couple are known for their hilarious online moments, such as when they sparked an ongoing controversy over bathing practices.

“This bathing thing is out of hand,” the Jobs star captioned an Instagram post in August 2021, featuring a video of the Black Swan actress laughing.

“You’re putting water on the children?” he jokingly asked his wife as she cracked up. “You’re trying to melt them? This is ridiculous. That’s like the fourth time this week!”

Mila and Ashton became a fan-favorite pair after they reunited off-screen in 2012 to start a relationship years after they portrayed onscreen lovers Jackie and Kelso in That ‘70s Show. They later got engaged in February 2014 and welcomed daughter Wyatt that October. In July 2015, they tied the knot and then welcomed son Dimitri in November 2016.

The Bad Moms actress opened up about how she and the Two and a Half Men star fell in love in an interview on the “WTF” podcast in July 2018.

“I did a movie called Friends With Benefits. He did a movie that was very similar: No Strings Attached,” Mila explained. “We lived our movies out, where we were like, ‘Let’s just hook up. Let’s have fun. We’re both single. We both trust each other. Everything’s great.’ None of us wanted tension. We hooked up for three months. And just like our movies, one of us caught feelings.”



Despite the heavy public attention for their romance, the two continued to get to know one another and later beat the odds against them, having dealt with past relationships. Mila had previously dated actor Macaulay Culkin from 2002 until 2011, whereas Ashton was married to actress Demi Moore from 2005 to 2013.

“We went into this relationship super transparent with one another,” Mila added. “So, we know 100 percent each other’s faults, we knew exactly who we were. And we were like, ‘I accept you for whom you are.’”

