Warren Beatty has caused great concern about his health after he stopped making public appearances and skipped on his family member’s career achievements. In Touch has received exclusive reports from sources who opened up about updates on Warren’s health.

Warren Beatty’s Health Updates

Fans noticed that the Shampoo actor was absent from his daughter Ella Beatty‘s Broadway debut in March 2024. Ella starred in the play Appropriate alongside A-list actress Sarah Paulson. Though Warren was not in attendance, wife Annette Bening cheered on their superstar daughter in the audience.

“I totally acknowledge that there is an inherent privilege and exposure that comes from having well-known actors as parents,” Ella told Vogue at the time. “And I really hope that I can offer something meaningful.”

The following month, a source exclusively told In Touch that “Hollywood insiders can’t help but wonder if he’s OK or very ill.” Warren hasn’t made a red carpet appearance since 2022.

“Everyone is starting to notice that he’s not around,” a separate source revealed. “Not being pictured in two years is a really big deal.”

Inside Warren Beatty’s Health Concerns

In 2017, Warren presented at the Oscars alongside Bonnie and Clyde costar Faye Dunaway for the Best Picture award.

Unfortunately, Warren announced the wrong winners of the category. Viewers thought that the Love Affair star had a mental mix up, but it was later revealed that he was handed the wrong envelope from production.

“The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected,” PricewaterhouseCoopers said in a statement obtained by USA Today at the time. “We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred.”

In April 2024, a source exclusively told In Touch that “Warren is frail and still vain as hell. He doesn’t want to be seen in public.”

Meanwhile, a separate insider shared that they “heard he’s very forgetful.”

Warren Beatty’s Wife Annette Bening Gives Marriage Update

Before Annette walked the 2024 Oscars solo, she shared slight insight on her marriage to Warren.

“I think marriage is like the greatest thing and greatest challenge, to make it all work and stay together, and that is the thing that I am so, so proud of with us,” she said during a January 2024 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

The couple celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary after tying the knot in 1992. They share kids Stephen, Benjamin, Isabel and Ella.