She’s Got a Signature Look! See Photos of Michelle Duggar’s Transformation From 2011 to Today

Looking back! Michelle Duggar is best known for starring alongside her husband, Jim Bob Duggar, and their kids on 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On.

The couple tied the knot in 1984 when she was just 17 and Jim Bob was 19.

In 2014, Michelle shared advice she received from her friend that she credits for helping their relationship last as long as it has during an interview with Today.

“She said, ‘In your marriage, there will be times you’re going to be very exhausted. Your hubby comes home after a hard day’s work, you get the baby to bed and he is going to be looking forward to that time with you. Be available,’” the former TLC personality recalled. “‘Anyone can fix him lunch, but only one person can meet that physical need of love that he has, and you always need to be available when he calls.’”

Despite appearing on reality TV for years, Michelle has kept a low profile since the family’s second show was canceled in June 2021 following her eldest son Josh Duggar was arrested on child pornography charges that April.

“It is hard to believe that more than 17 years have passed since we were first contacted by a production company wanting to do a one-hour documentary about the logistics of raising 14 children,” Jim Bob and Michelle wrote in a statement on the family’s website in July 2021. “Our family has grown (and grown up!) before our eyes and on national television, and the journey has been miraculous — following God is an exciting adventure!”

After noting how special it was to have some of their “most treasured moments” featured on their shows, the couple told fans they were optimistic about their future.

“We look forward to all the new adventures and endeavors that may come our way, and with so many grown children and wonderful grandchildren, we know our love will only continue to multiply! We are forever grateful for our film crew and so many others behind the scenes who have become like family to us over the years,” their statement continued. “The wonderful experiences that filming has provided us will be treasured always, and we look forward to discovering what’s next for our family and sharing more with you along the way!”

Keep scrolling to see how Michelle’s appearance has changed from her time as a high school cheerleader to a mother of 19.