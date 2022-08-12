Michelle Branch and her estranged husband, Patrick Carney, made headlines for their breakup in August 2022. Shortly after she announced her split from the musician on August 11, the ”Everywhere” singer was arrested following a domestic violence incident with the musician, In Touch confirmed on August 12.

What Is Patrick Carney’s Career?

Patrick is known as the drummer for the blues rock band, The Black Keys. He founded the band with longtime friend, lead singer and guitarist Dan Auerbach, in 2001 after the two dropped out of college. The duo released their debut album, The Big Come Up, in 2002. Shortly afterward, the band formed an underground fan base after performing in small venues.

However, the Back Keys’ big break came in 2010 upon the release of their album Brothers, which earned Patrick and Dan three Grammy Awards.

Aside from his main career, Patrick also produces and writes music from his Tennessee recording studio, Audio Eagle, which was initially located in Patrick’s hometown, Akron, Ohio. Not only that, but the “Tighten Up” artist also hosts his monthly radio show on Sirius XMU, “Serious Boredom With Patrick Carney.”

Was Patrick Carney Married Before?

Before marrying his now-estranged wife, Michelle, in 2019, Patrick got married twice in the past. He wed his first wife, writer Denise Grollmus, in 2007 after dating for several years. The former pair divorced in 2009.

The “Everlasting Light” musician later married his second wife, Emily Ward, in 2012 in the backyard of their Nashville-based home. In January 2016, the two divorced.

Why Did Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney Split?

Michelle and Patrick first met in February 2015 at a Grammy Awards party. They later got engaged on her birthday in July 2017 and welcomed their first child, Rhys James Carney, in August of the following year. In April 2019, the two musicians officially wed, and they bought a new home in South Carolina in October 2020. In February 2022, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Willie.

News of their split shocked fans, as it came just six months after Willie was born.

“To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family,” the “Are You Happy Now” songstress told In Touch on August 11, 2022. “The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me, and now, I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

Why Was Michelle Branch Arrested?

One day after announcing their breakup, In Touch confirmed that Michelle had been arrested following a domestic violence dispute involving her estranged husband on August 8, 2022, according to court documents. She was charged with domestic assault by offensive or provocative conduct and was released after posting a $1,000 bail. Michelle’s scheduled court hearing is November 7, 2022.