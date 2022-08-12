Singer Michelle Branch was arrested following a domestic violence incident with estranged husband Patrick Carney, In Touch can confirm.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Michelle, 39, was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, August 11, and charged with domestic assault by offensive or provocative conduct. She was released after posting $1000 bail.

Her next hearing is scheduled for November 7.

While being interviewed by officers, the “Everywhere” singer admitted to “slapping Patrick in the facial area one to two times.”

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Michelle said the pair were having “marital issues and had been arguing” prior to the incident. Though Patrick, 42, did not show visible injuries, he did attest to Michelle slapping him and she was taken into custody “without incident.”

News of the couple’s split broke earlier that day with Michelle admitting she was “devastated” by their breakup.

“To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family,” the Grammy award winner told In Touch. “The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward.”

“With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness,” she added.

Michelle and Patrick began dating after meeting at a Grammy party in February 2015. The One Tree Hill alum filed for divorce from then-husband Teddy Landau after 11 years of marriage that same month. Their divorce was finalized in November 2015. The former couple share a daughter, Owen Isabelle, whom they welcomed in August 2005.

The songstress and the rocker announced their engagement in July 2017 with Michelle showing off her stunning four-diamond engagement ring via Instagram.

“Thank you for all the birthday love and wishes. Last night, right before I blew out my candles, [Patrick Carney] asked me to marry him and then I had nothing left to wish for!” she captioned the photos, adding, “34 might be the best year yet.”

The following February, the former pair announced she was pregnant and expecting their first child together.

“Well, we were just about to send out Save the Dates for our wedding in May when we got this little surprise,” she wrote next to an ultrasound photo which she shared via Instagram in February 2018. “Baby Carney is happening this summer and Patrick and I couldn’t be more excited!” Michelle added.

They welcomed son Rhys James that August, before tying the knot eight months later in April 2019 at New Orleans’ Marigny Opera House.

Patrick and Michelle went on to add a daughter, Willie Jacquet, to their family in February 2022.

“She’s named after Patrick’s loving grandmother, Willie Madge Slate, and her middle name, Jacquet, is Michelle’s mother Peggy’s maiden name,” the pair revealed at the time.