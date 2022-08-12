Singer Michelle Branch says she’s “devastated” after revealing on Thursday, August 11, that she’s split from her husband, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, after three years of marriage. The couple share two young children, son Rhys James, 4, and daughter Willie, who was born in February 2022.

“To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward,” Michelle, 39, tells In Touch.

“With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness,” the “Everywhere” singer added.

Michelle and Patrick’s romance began after the pair met at a Grammys party in February 2015. That same month, the “Are You Happy Now?” songstress filed for divorce from then-husband Teddy Landau, whom she had been married to for 11 years. Their divorce was finalized in November 2015. The former couple share a daughter, Owen Isabelle, 17.

The former One Tree Hill star announced her engagement to rocker Patrick, 42, on July 3, 2017, showing off an Instagram photo of the stunning art deco style four-diamond ring on her finger.

“Thank you for all the birthday love and wishes. Last night, right before I blew out my candles, @officerpatrickcarney asked me to marry him and then I had nothing left to wish for!” Michelle wrote in the caption, adding, “34 might be the best year yet.” It turns out she was right, as Michelle and Patrick found out they were expecting their first child while in the process of planning their nuptials. “Well, we were just about to send out Save the Dates for our wedding in May when we got this little surprise,” Michelle wrote next to a February 2018 ultrasound photo on Instagram, adding, “Baby Carney is happening this summer and Patrick and I couldn’t be more excited!” Rhys arrived in August 2018, eight months before the couple married on April 20, 2019, at New Orleans’ Marigny Opera House. Baby Joy! These Stars Have Welcomed Babies So Far in 2022 Michelle suffered a pregnancy loss in December 2020, telling fans, “I experienced my first miscarriage … But alas, between the crying and binge eating of Christmas cookies, I decided to put on lipstick and a dress. We drank champagne alllll day. Made an incredible meal and sang Christmas songs snuggled up by a roaring fire.” The singer revealed she was pregnant with the then-couple’s rainbow baby in August 2021, and Willie Jacquet arrived on February 2, 2022. “She’s named after Patrick’s loving grandmother, Willie Madge Slate, and her middle name, Jacquet, is Michelle’s mother Peggy’s maiden name,” the pair revealed at the time.