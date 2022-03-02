Woman’s best friend! Sister Wives star Meri Brown babysat daughter Mariah Brown’s dog, Mr. Mosby, amid her strained relationship from husband Kody Brown.

“Look! It’s my little surprise I told you about a few days ago!” The Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner, 51, captioned an Instagram selfie of her and the furry pal on Tuesday, March 1. “It’s Mr. Mosby! He gets one on one grandma time this week!! Sure do love this guy! And it’s clear he doesn’t want his picture taken LOL! What a stinker!”

Over the weekend, Meri teased fans with “something fun happening this week,” seemingly referring to dog sitting Mr. Mosby after taking a drive by herself to pick him up from Mariah’s home in Salt Lake City, Utah, where she lives with Audrey Kriss and other pup Koda.

“In the car again for a quick road trip!” she wrote via Instagram on Saturday, February 26. “I sure do love solo road trips! Time to think about life, time to listen to my favorite audio books, time to jam out to fun music, whatever I want!”

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

The TLC star’s recent adventures come smack in the middle of her estrangement with Kody, 53. Some fans commented on the pair’s drama under her Instagram post.

“He is a cutie! Probably easier to get along with than Kody,” one fan wrote. “That’s all the love anybody needs right here,” another user then commented. “I’m sorry, but I love him way more than Kody,” a separate person added.

Throughout season 16, viewers watched the drama unfold between Meri and Kody, and with his other wives Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown. Meri and Kody confessed in the Sister Wives season 16 tell-all that the intimacy in their relationship had faded over the last 10 years and they’re “just friends” now.

The couple spiritually and legally married in 1990, welcoming daughter Mariah, 26, in July 1995. Kody added second wife, Janelle, 52, into the polygamist family in 1993 through a spiritual wedding, followed by Christine, 49, in 1994. He then wed Robyn, 43, in 2010. And in 2014, Kody and Meri legally divorced in order for him to legally tie the knot with Robyn in December of that year, and to adopt her children, David, Aurora and Breanna, from a previous marriage. However, he and Meri have remained spiritually married since then. Christine, 49, then shook things up in the Flagstaff, Arizona-based group by announcing her split from Kody in November 2021.

While Meri and Kody have had their ups and downs in the past, including her catfish scandal and lack of intimacy, she has stood her ground by defending their relationship. But after Christine’s departure from the family, Meri opened up about how “honest” it felt when she described her relationship with Kody as “estranged.”

“It was the first time I had vocalized [that word],” the reality star wrote via Instagram on February 4. “It was hard to use and yet somewhat freeing. I know where my relationship is, I’m not oblivious to that.”