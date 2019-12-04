Getting in the holiday spirit! Sister Wives star Meri Brown enjoyed some quality time with Christine and Robyn’s kids at the tourist attraction known as the North Pole Experience in Flagstaff, Arizona. The TLC alum documented their fun-filled family outing via Instagram, showing them checking out Santa Claus’ sleigh, eating “Snowman Soup” and more!

In the sweet video she shared, the brood was helping some elves prepare for Christmas. Meri’s loved ones also got a tour of the mailroom before they decided to head out. “Going back through the magic portal to get us back home to Flagstaff after a super fun visit to the North Pole,” she captioned another photo on her Instagram Stories.

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

After seeing her recent snaps, fans couldn’t believe how much the children have grown up since they first saw them on television. “Meri, those kids sure are getting tall, you look short in comparison to them. Of course they are growing up so they won’t be staying small. Have a Merry Christmas,” one wrote. Meri, 48, later confirmed that Christine’s son, Paedon, is already “over six and half feet” tall!

This festive new content comes shortly after Meri shared a family photo featuring her husband, Kody Brown, as well as her fellow sister wives, Christine, 47, Robyn, 41, and Janelle Brown.

“Let’s take a picture, they said. No one will see our feet, they said. 🤦‍♀️Happy Thanksgiving from all of us to all of you,” she captioned the snap.

Last month, Christine also shared a rare portrait of their brood during a night out. In her caption, she addressed how amazing it feels to not have to hide their polygamous relationship.

“We feel blessed to be able to embrace our plural family in public,” the TV personality wrote. “So grateful for open-mindedness #pluralmarriage #pluralmarriage #dinnerwithadults #blessed #family #openminded.”

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

Viewers haven’t seen the last of the famous family on the small screen, as Sister Wives recently set a premiere date for its new season — Sunday, January 5, at 10 p.m. ET., so it won’t be much longer until we get treated to new episodes.

They’re ending 2019 on a high note!