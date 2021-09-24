Meghan Markle apparently didn’t check the weather forecast when she and Prince Harry jetted out from Southern California for a three-day trip to New York City. The Duchess of Sussex wore two very heavy fall coats along with turtlenecks on Thursday, September 23, for two appearances, despite the 80-degree temperatures in NYC, along with an extremely muggy 85 percent humidity.

The early fall heat had most New Yorkers wearing T-shirts and shorts. But Meghan, 40, donned a long black Armani wool coat, black turtleneck and long, wide-legged trousers as she and Harry, 37, met up with New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Kathy Hochul for a visit to One World Trade Center and the 9/11 Memorial.

Later, Meghan changed into another outfit that would have been perfect for late fall but had to be sweltering in the NYC heat. She wore a long-sleeved black turtleneck dress with a camel MaxMara wool coat over it for a visit to the U.N. with Harry.

Shutterstock(2)

Fans were totally confused by Meghan’s choice of wardrobe. “Ridiculous — who wears a coat in this weather?” one person tweeted, while another added, “Meghan needs a new stylist. Her wool coats and turtleneck are too warm for 81-degree temperature. Her turtleneck is too small and gaps in the front.”

“Sorry just laughing at this footage of Meghan wearing a heavy ass coat in NYC when it’s been hot and humid the past few days. LOL what is she hiding under there?” one fan wondered, as another snarked, “Does Meghan not understand weather? There was ‘no’ memo for coats today.” One woman tweeted, “Lol a fan of Harry and Meghan, but someone should’ve warned her about the September weather in NYC, she’s dressed aggressively for fall and it is basically 80 degrees.”

Megan continued to dress “aggressively for fall” despite the heatwave the following day when she and Harry visited a school in Harlem. She donned a red $5,840 Loro Piana long-sleeved, oversized cashmere coat and matching $1,680 baggy wool trousers by the same brand. The visit to PS 123 Mahalia Jackson school was said to “promote early literacy.” Meghan read a copy of her children’s book, The Bench, to a group of students.

The Sussexes visit will culminate with an appearance on Saturday, September 25, at the Global Citizen Live concert in Central Park, where the couple will speak on vaccine equity. Hopefully by then, Meghan will have found some more weather-appropriate attire.