Meghan Markle made a rare public appearance when she attended the Variety Power of Women in Hollywood 2023 event.

The Suits alum, 42, stunned in a nude, one-shoulder gown and pulled her hair tied back into a bun for the event held on Thursday, November 16. She appeared to be in good spirits while smiling and posing for photos on the red carpet before she headed into the celebration.

Meghan – who attended the event without her husband, Prince Harry – told Entertainment Tonight that it was “so great” to be there.

The California native’s evening out took place amid her ongoing drama with the royals.

The tense dynamic between Meghan and the royal family members seemingly began in November 2018 after a royal reporter claimed Harry, 39, was upset that his brother, Prince William, wasn’t welcoming of Meghan after she married into their family in May of that year.

The couple famously stepped down from their responsibilities as royals in early 2020, which only made their relationship with William and his wife, ​Princess Kate, more complicated. The drama later escalated in 2023 when Harry released his tell-all memoir, Spare, and opened up about his strained relationship with William, 41.

In light of the drama, Meghan has reportedly “moved on” from her life as a royal.

“Quite early on in the [book-writing] process, some of those Meghan sources that I really leant on in the earlier years this time were like, ‘You know what? She doesn’t want anything to do with it,’” Omid Scobie, author of the new royals book, Endgame, told People in an interview published on November 16. “For Harry, it’s different.”

Omid, who is a royals expert and has been researching the family for more than a decade, noted that Harry still had “unfinished business when it comes to his battle with the press.”

“His challenge will be to find something that balances that out so we can see him working in a space that isn’t connected to the ties that bind from the past,” the author continued.

Unique Nicole/WireImage

Their latest drama began when a British reporter claimed that Meghan and Harry would “not be making the trip from California” to attend King Charles III’s 75th birthday ​Tuesday, November 14. The pair then responded to the claims when their spokesperson announced, “There has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday.”

“Harry and Meghan want people to know the problem doesn’t rest with them, but with The Firm,” an insider exclusively told In Touch, referring to the monarchy’s nickname. “The royals have learned to turn a deaf ear to Harry and Meghan’s whining.”