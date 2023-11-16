Oh, snap! After a British newspaper reported that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, would “not be making the trip from California” to attend his father King Charles III’s 75th birthday November 14, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went on the offensive. Via their spokesperson, the couple, who renounced royal duties and decamped to the U.S. in 2020, countered that they were the ones being snubbed, stating, “There has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday.”

The non-invite follows other occasions, including Christmas, that the pair have been noticeably excluded from since their rift with the family. “Harry and Meghan want people to know the problem doesn’t rest with them, but with The Firm,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch, referring to the nickname for the monarchy. Nonetheless, their defensiveness isn’t winning them any favors across the pond. “The royals have learned to turn a deaf ear to Harry and Meghan’s whining,” says the source, calling it “rude.”