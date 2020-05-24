Back to basics! Meghan King Edmonds is enjoying nature during a Memorial Day Weekend getaway with her new boyfriend, Christian Schauf, seven months after her split from estranged husband, Jim Edmonds.

“MDW plans include: becoming a mountain woman [snow-capped mountain emoji] …brb [peace sign emoji],” the 35-year-old wrote in the caption of a photo of herself with a gorgeous mountain background on Saturday, May 23. The photo was geotagged in Park City Utah, which is where Christian lives.

Courtesy of Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star then took to her Instagram Story to share more details about her trip. “I went mountain biking for the first time ever. Actual real mountain biking,” the blogger said in a selfie video. “It was crazy. It was hard and super-duper scary, but I want to go again.”

She then shared photos from her excursion. “Def wouldn’t have guessed this is what I’d be doing over MDW 2020 but here’s proof I did the mountain thing,” she captioned a photo of her smiling wide during a break from her bike ride. “(I had an E bike to help so I totally cheated.) Y’all … nature is HEALING.”

In Touch exclusively revealed Meghan and the entrepreneur are dating on Monday, May 18. The couple has been seeing each other “for a few months now and she’s head over heels in love,” an insider exclusively said.

“They have a lot in common, and they’re both really into each other,” the source explained about their connection. “Meghan and Christian are now in Utah, where he’s from. She left the kids with Jim in St. Louis.”

Meghan and the former MLB star split in October 2019 after five years of marriage. The couple is currently in the process of getting divorced, but they came to a 50/50 split custody agreement in November 2019 for their three children — 3-year-old daughter Aspen and 23-month-old twin sons Hart and Hayes.

While the blonde beauty enjoys some quality time with her new boyfriend, their kids are enjoying time with Jim, 49, and his girlfriend, Kortnie O’Connor. The Fox Sports Midwest broadcaster shared an adorable photo of Aspen on his Instagram Story smiling wide with the caption: “All ready for the holiday weekend. #PoolTime.”