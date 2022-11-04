Standing up for herself. Megan Thee Stallion slammed Drake after he suggested she’s lying about being shot by Tory Lanez in his new song, “Circo Loco.”

In Drake’s latest collaboration with 21 Savage on their 2022 album, Her Loss, the “Nice For What” artist, 36, raps, “This bitch lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion.”

Megan, 27, took to Twitter on Friday, November 4, to slam Drake for implying she lied in the song. “Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass n—s,” she wrote. “Since when tf is it cool to joke about women getting shot! You n—as especially RAP N—S ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

In a second tweet , Megan, whose real name is Megan Pete, added, “And when the mf facts come out remember y’all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a n—a that SHOT A FEMALE.”

In a third tweet, the “Savage” rapper made it clear that she wouldn’t tolerate being negatively spoken about. “People attack me y’all go up for it , i defend myself now I’m doing too much,” she wrote. “Every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot … y’all don’t fwm okay cool f–k it bye.”

While Drake did not directly state what the line is in reference to, Megan and her fans believe he was speaking about her being shot in the foot by Tory, 30, in July 2020.

“Despite the irrefutable evidence that Megan was a victim of gun violence, the ignorant continue to support her attacker,” Megan’s attorney Alex Spiro told In Touch in a statement.

At the time of the incident, Megan and Tory – whose real name is Daystar Peterson – got into a heated argument while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills. When Megan got out of the car, Tory allegedly shot at her feet several times and wounded her.

The “Sweetest Pie” hitmaker shared her side of the story in an Instagram post about the incident. “The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight,” she began in the caption. “On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”

“I was never arrested; the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets,” Megan added. “I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”

In October 2020, Tory was charged with one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and inflicting great bodily injury with a gun. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and continues to maintain that he’s innocent. The trial was originally set to begin in September 2022, though it was pushed back to the end of November because the “The Color Violet” rapper’s lawyer is currently involved in other cases.

Tory has been on house arrest since October after he was accused of assaulting August Alsina at a Chicago club in September, according to TMZ.