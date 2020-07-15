Rapper Megan Thee Stallion (real name: Megan Pete) revealed she was shot on Sunday, July 12, and “underwent surgery to remove the bullets.” Responding to claims she was arrested on gun charges, she cleared the air in a new Instagram post on Wednesday, July 15.

“The narrative that is being reported about Sunday morning’s events are inaccurate, and I’d like to set the record straight. On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I was never arrested. The police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets,” Megan, 25, wrote. “I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I’m currently focused on my recovery so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”

In the caption of the post, she further emphasized, “I was never arrested. This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy.”

On Monday, July 13, reports circulated claiming the “Hot Girl Summer” singer was arrested alongside Tory Lanez (real name: Daystar Peterson) after police responded to a disturbance outside a Hollywood Hills home in Los Angeles, California. The reports were later updated to clarify that Megan was actually a victim of the crime, not a perpetrator. It’s not clear who shot the rapper, but Pitchfork confirmed Tory was “booked for having a concealed firearm in a vehicle.”

This isn’t the first time Megan has spoken out against reports about her. In February, she responded to claims she was dating fellow rapper G-Eazy after his split from Halsey. After a video of the two of them getting cozy went viral, she shut down all the memes and playful posts on Twitter. “LOL, alright now. Y’all got all y’all jokes out, but I am not f–king G-Eazy,” she told her fans and followers. When a fan asked why he was “sucking the makeup off her right cheek” as he kissed her face, she teased, “He like Fenty.”

We’re glad to see Megan is recovering — and speaking out on her own behalf.