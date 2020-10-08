Tory Lanez (real name: Daystar Peterson) has been charged with assault and is facing up to 22 years in prison if convicted for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion (real name: Megan Jovon Ruth Pete), the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday, October 8.

The “Say It” rapper, 28, is charged with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Peterson has been accused of inflicting “great bodily injury” during the alleged dispute, which took place on July 12.

Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Pete and Peterson apparently got into a heated argument while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills earlier this year. When the “Savage” lyricist, 25, exited the vehicle, Peterson allegedly shot several times at her feet and wounded her.

Peterson’s arraignment is now scheduled for October 13 at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center. The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

In July, Pete shared her side of the story in an Instagram post about the incident. “The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight,” she began her caption.

“On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” the hip-hop star wrote.

Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

“I was never arrested; the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets,” she added. “I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”

Peterson allegedly texted the chart-topping artist after the ordeal and apologized, TMZ reported in September. “I know u prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart,” he allegedly wrote, claiming he “was just too drunk” and felt “horrible” about it.