Joe Exotic’s flirting skills might need some work because the offer of meth doesn’t seem like the foundation of a long lasting relationship. The star of the hit documentary Tiger King recently tried to woo Machine Gun Kelly with a bizarre promise in a comment on one of MGK’s Instagram posts.

“A tiger and a bit of meth and you would be mine. Lol,” Joe, 60, wrote in the comments of the photo MGK, 33, shared of his new blackout tattoo on Wednesday, February 21.

And the comment alone wasn’t enough. The documentary star, who is currently serving a 21-year sentence in prison for playing a part in the murder-for-hire plot against his rival, Carole Baskin, doubled down on his offer by reposting the image and adding his own text to the image in a since-deleted post.

“A tiger and a little bit of meth, I can make MGK gay,” the words read.

The former Netflix star also tagged TMZ and World Star in the post with the caption, “Anyone remember that line from Tiger King?” and added his own comment which read, “One night is all I need.”

MGK recently made headlines for his shocking new ink that completely covers the upper half of his torso and arms. While the artist captioned his photo of the tattoo as “for spiritual purposes only,” fans were divided on what they thought about it.

“Ugh. I wish you didn’t do that. I loved your tattoos. I hate when people comment on tattoos (I have 15) but I feel like this is a cry for help. You continuously keep doing dramatic drastic things to erase who you were in the past it seems like. Idk man. I love you, but this is a lot,” wrote one Instagram user.

Another added, “MGK is known for his various tattoos and even his Cleveland tattoos. To get that all covered up and go straight black is wild and weird to me.”

However, some people praised his decision to opt for a blackout tattoo.

“Proud of you brother, the change has been beautiful to watch,” one commenter said.

MGK released a new song on Wednesday, February 21, called “Don’t Let Me Go” in which he detailed his feelings about his fiancée Megan Fox’s miscarriage.

“How can I live with the fact / That my hand wasn’t on her stomach when we lost the baby?” he sings on the track.

But the song also gives listeners some context about the blackout tattoo. The “Emo Girl” singer says that he had a “breakdown” and that’s what led him to get the extreme ink.