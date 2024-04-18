Megan Fox dropped a skin-baring makeup-free selfie on Wednesday, April 17, and her followers flooded her comment section with negative comments. The Transformers actress clapped back at one reaction in particular, that claimed the photo was generated using artificial intelligence (AI).

“This does not look like Megan Fox AT ALL. AI doing its thing again,” an Instagram user commented, leading Megan, 37, to reply, “go ask @machinegunkelly if this is ai.”

In the mirror selfie, Megan flaunted her long aqua-colored hair as she wore a cozy look including low-rise flannel pajama bottoms and a low cut sports bra.

The Jennifer’s Body star’s beauty is always a topic of conversation amongst her fans. In March, Megan joined Alex Cooper on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast and revealed which plastic surgery procedures she’s undergone – and which one she’d like to have done.

“I’m just gonna go through all the things that I’ve done because I feel like there’s this stigma and I’m not going to win. However, I’m hoping it sets some people free,” Megan began during the March 20 episode. “I had my boobs done when I was 21 or 22. I had them redone after I was done breastfeeding my kids. I had to have them redone very recently because [with] the first set, I didn’t have enough body fat to disguise – you could see the rippling of the implant, so I had to switch them out to this set.”

Megan, who has 32D cup breasts, also revealed why she was adamant about getting “1990 stripper titties” during her third boob job.

“I don’t like surgery, and the fact that I had to do it, I was like, ‘I want a reward for the suffering I have to go through – I don’t want to wake up with a full B cup. There’s no f–king point in that, I’m not doing it,’” she admitted. “I don’t like surgery. My body does not react well to general anesthesia … I don’t take surgery lightly.”

The Tennessee native also confirmed getting “a nose job,” filler and Botox.

“No mid-facelift, no lateral brow lifts — although I would like one — or no regular brow lift,” Megan continued. “I’ve never done threads. I have researched them, and it’s not because of some moral thing, I just don’t really believe they work. I’m also afraid that they would interfere when I do need to have a facelift.”

As for the A-lister’s relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, the pair are seemingly enjoying each other’s company on their own terms.

During the same “Call Her Daddy” episode, Megan addressed the status of their relationship amid rumblings of a split.

“I think that what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” Megan explained of MGK, 33, whom she got engaged to in January 2022. “I think, as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se. What I can say is [he] is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul’ and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what.”